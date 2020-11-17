Robert W. HollingerA graveside service will be conducted at Brookfield Cemetery at the noon hour, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Pastor Cecil Thayer of Massillon Baptist Temple will officiate. The family will receive condolences for one hour before departing for the cemetery, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. For those attending either service, face coverings are essential and social distancing protocols will be strictly observed. If you choose not to attend in person, we'll understand. But please add your memories and condolences to our website:330-833-4193