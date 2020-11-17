1/
ROBERT W. HOLLINGER
Robert W. Hollinger

A graveside service will be conducted at Brookfield Cemetery at the noon hour, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Pastor Cecil Thayer of Massillon Baptist Temple will officiate. The family will receive condolences for one hour before departing for the cemetery, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. For those attending either service, face coverings are essential and social distancing protocols will be strictly observed. If you choose not to attend in person, we'll understand. But please add your memories and condolences to our website:

www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
NOV
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Brookfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
