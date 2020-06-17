Robert W. (Bob) Klinger
1937 - 2020
Robert (Bob) W. Klinger

age 83, of North Canton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his home. He was born January 15, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Peter and Bernice (Cober) Klinger. Bob was a graduate of North Canton High School, Class of 1954, and subsequently graduated from Mount Union College in 1959. He retired from Ekco Housewares in 2000 after 38 years of service. Bob was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, Canton, and was an active member of Rock Steady Boxing in Canton, where he developed cherished friendships with the coaches and fellow members who provided invaluable support in their shared mission to improve the lives of those with Parkinson's Disease. Bob will be remembered as a gentleman who lived his life with great care and empathy for others. He was a passionate boater and could often be found spending his days of retirement working at Gummere Marine.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Klinger; daughter and son-in-law, Karen Klinger and Michael Epstein of San Diego, CA; son and daughter-in-law, Matt Klinger and Elizabeth Johnston; and granddaughter, Ava Klinger, all of Chicago, IL.

Given the current pandemic, there will be no services or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
