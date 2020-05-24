ROBERT W. (BOB) LESH
1943 - 2020
Robert W. (Bob) Lesh, 76, of North Canton, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home following a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was born in North Canton, Ohio to Harold and Pauline (Brown) Lesh on October 22, 1943. He was a 1961 graduate of North Canton Hoover High School. After graduation, he attended Linotype school in Logan, Ohio. Thereafter, Bob served in the United States Army, where he attained the Rank of Specialist Sergeant. After returning home, he owned and operated the last hot-metal typesetting shop east of the Mississippi River for many years, retiring in 2005.

He married his high school sweetheart Carol L. Hohler in 1964 and they celebrated 47 happy years of marriage before her passing in 2012. Lifelong travelers and collector car enthusiasts, Bob and Carol were members of several car clubs, most recently the Lost In The '50s classic Chevrolet club. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Harold and Martha Hohler; his wife; sister, Lou Effinger; brothers-in-law: Norman Effinger, Harold Hohler and Richard Hohler, and son-in-law, Eric Phillips. He is survived by his son, Andy (Deanna) Lesh of North Canton; daughter, Karen Phillips of Medina; and grandchildren: Burke, Cameron, and Sophia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, Ohio 44685-6227. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private interment will be held for immediate family only at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A public memorial get-together will be held at Karen's home in Medina at a later date to be announced.

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
