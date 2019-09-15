|
Robert W. Miller
87, of Massillon, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 12, 2019 in his home. Bob was born in
Canton, Ohio to Warren and Arline (Burkhardt) Miller. He was a 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School, retired from United Steel Foundries in Canton as a black smith and worked as a tile setter for many years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a 32nd degree mason with McKinley Lodge and a member of Tadmoor Shrine, serving as a Steward, and a member of the Nazir Grotto. Bob spent many of his early retirement years driving children and their families to the and cooking for many fund raisers for the Nazir Grotto and the Tadmoor Shrine. Bob is preceded by his parents; son, Mark R. Miller in 1979; and one grandchild.
He is survived by his loving companion, Joyce Davis; three children: Scott (Elaine) Miller of Parma, Catharine Ferritto of Columbus, Cameron (Greg Welty) Miller of North Canton, his faithful dog Molly; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; former wives, Glenda and Opal Miller; along with many other friends and family.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, September 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home, as well as on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the .
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Homes, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019