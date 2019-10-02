Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Church of the Nazarene
1200 Smith Ave. SW.
Canton, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Church of the Nazarene
1200 Smith Ave. SW.
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Church of the Nazarene
1200 Smith Ave. SW.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Walters


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Walters Obituary
Robert W. Walters

83, of Jackson Township went home to with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born Aug. 24, 1936 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Robert was a board member and an active member of Calvary Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Steigerwalt and Evelyn Mae Walters; siblings, Danny Ray, Gerald, Lewis, Kathy, Bonnie and Darlene. Robert is survived by his wife, Romayne; children, Robert (Rose), Michael (Kathy), Sherry (Curt) Cummings, James and Wayne (Tessa); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sibling, Marjorie, Juanita, Josie, Mary and Forest; Romayne daughters, Rosetta and Roslyn and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Smith Ave. SW., Canton, Ohio 44706 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now