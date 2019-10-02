|
Robert W. Walters
83, of Jackson Township went home to with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born Aug. 24, 1936 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Robert was a board member and an active member of Calvary Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Steigerwalt and Evelyn Mae Walters; siblings, Danny Ray, Gerald, Lewis, Kathy, Bonnie and Darlene. Robert is survived by his wife, Romayne; children, Robert (Rose), Michael (Kathy), Sherry (Curt) Cummings, James and Wayne (Tessa); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sibling, Marjorie, Juanita, Josie, Mary and Forest; Romayne daughters, Rosetta and Roslyn and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Smith Ave. SW., Canton, Ohio 44706 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
