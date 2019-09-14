|
Robert "Wayne" Carter
92, of Canton, Ohio, was a man of a gentle and loving spirit, left his home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2019. Born in Tennessee on August 18, 1927, the son of Robert and Bertha Carter. Wayne was a graduate of Ellet High School, class of 1945. Following graduation he joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served aboard the aircraft U.S.S. Leyte. Working most of his adult life in the Automotive Industry. Member of Canton Baptist Temple and a teacher to the Exceptional Class for 11 years. Wayne loved the bible and counted it a privilege to share God's Word. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Carter; son, Ronald Carter; and sisters, Jean and Sue; and brother, Clyde.
Wayne is survived by his loving family, beloved wife of 26 years, Connie Carter; sons, Tom (Carol) Carter, and Mark (Evelyn) Carter; daughters, Robin (Roy) Richards, and Carrie (Max) Morettini; grandpa to Evan, Andrew, Adam McMillen; grandchildren: Stacy, Tony, Ronda, and Codie; great-grandchildren: Colton, Brandon, Kyler, Cayd, Cassidy, Cristy, Lydia, and Jovie; sister, Carolyn; brothers, Ron and Larry; extended family, Dennis Trenger, and Teresa (Steve) McMillen; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating. Interment will take place Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Psalms 116:15
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019