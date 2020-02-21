The Repository Obituaries
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Robert Wayne Howard

Robert Wayne Howard

age 94, of North Canton, celebrated his 70th year wedding anniversary to his wife Mary before passing away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Robert was a US Marine Veteran serving as a staff sergeant and was a retired quality control inspector for the Federal Defense Department. Robert enjoyed the outdoors and the home he built 66 years ago. In addition to his wife, Mary he is survived by his daughters, Sharon and Terri; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, OH 44720. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020
