Robert Wayne Hudy
Age 69, of Waynesburg passed away peacefully in his home on August 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Robert, who was known as Bob, was born September 1, 1949 in Wheeling, W.Va. to the late Albert and Mary Hudy. He graduated from East Canton High school in 1968 and went on to join the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. After his time serving in the Military, he began his longtime employment as a truck driver with Quaker State, later to become Ergon Trucking, from where he retired in December 2014. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing and took great pride in providing for his family. He was happiest when surrounded by his many family and friends who he would do anything for.
He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Hudy and mother, Mary Hudy. Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Sharlene (Bish) Hudy to whom he was married of 39 years; his daughters, Rebecca (Don) Dress of Akron, and Melissa (Michael) Dillree of Waynesburg. He also leaves behind three granddaughters who he adored, Myah Dillree, Olivia Dress, and Malia Dillree; his brothers and sisters, Carol (Tim) Planick of Brandon, Fla., Dennis (Dorothy) Hudy of Louisville, Ohio, Tami (Jack) Ohler of Canton, Ohio, and Greg Hudy of Canton, Ohio; many nieces, nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins and several close friends.
Funeral services will be Monday August 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Indian Run Christian Church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730 with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services on Monday at the church (12-1 p.m.) In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the to help support more research for this horrible disease that took him way too soon. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2019