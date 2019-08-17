Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Indian Run Christian Church
8368 Hill Church St SE
East Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Indian Run Christian Church
8368 Hill Church St SE
East Canton, OH
Robert Wayne Hudy


1949 - 2019
Robert Wayne Hudy Obituary
Robert Wayne Hudy

Funeral services will be Monday August 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Indian Run Christian Church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730 with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services on Monday at the church (12-1 p.m.) In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the to help support more research for this horrible disease that took him way too soon. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019
