Robert Wayne Hudy
Funeral services will be Monday August 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Indian Run Christian Church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730 with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services on Monday at the church (12-1 p.m.) In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the to help support more research for this horrible disease that took him way too soon. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019