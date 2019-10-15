|
|
Robert Wells
68, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born April 3, 1951 in Moundsville, WV, to the late Clarence and Gladys Wells. He owned his own company, Four Seasons Swimming Pool Service. He played in several billiard leagues and enjoyed spending most of his time with his friends and family. Robert was preceded in death by his two older brothers, David and Gary; and his brother-in-law, Richard Raffle.
He is survived by wife, Julie; daughters, Jamie Wells and Kari Wayble; step-daughter, Alysa (Dan) Norris; sisters: Edna Raffle, Edie Wells, Debbie Saller and Sandy Foutty; brother, Dennis; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, on (TODAY) Tuesday, October 15th., from 5:00-8:00 p.m., where services will be held on Wednesday, October 16th. at 11:00 a.m. Condolences and memories can be shared with Robert's family at the funeral home website.
Bacher-Portage Lakes
330-644-0024
BacherFuneralHome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019