Robert William Baker 1944-2019



Age 74 of Jackson Township passed March 17, 2019. He was born May 24, 1944 to the late Raymond & Helen Baker and was a graduate of Washington High School Class of 1962 and played on 1961 State and National Championship team. Graduated from Ohio University in 1967 and taught and coached for Massillon for six years. Then he was employed by General Motors for 32 years. He loved golf and spending time with his grandchildren.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters and brother, Judy, Barb (his twin sister) and Don. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Claudia (Latham) Baker. There are three children, Lynn (Mike) Gregory, Robert Baker II and Larry (Michele) Baker. Four grandsons and a granddaughter on the way, Jack, Max, Robert III, Fulton and Madison.



Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Jackson Ridge Creekside Memory Care Unit for all their caring and love for Bob. Messages can be sent to the family at



www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary