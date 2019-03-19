The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert William Baker Obituary
Robert William Baker 1944-2019

Age 74 of Jackson Township passed March 17, 2019. He was born May 24, 1944 to the late Raymond & Helen Baker and was a graduate of Washington High School Class of 1962 and played on 1961 State and National Championship team. Graduated from Ohio University in 1967 and taught and coached for Massillon for six years. Then he was employed by General Motors for 32 years. He loved golf and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters and brother, Judy, Barb (his twin sister) and Don. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Claudia (Latham) Baker. There are three children, Lynn (Mike) Gregory, Robert Baker II and Larry (Michele) Baker. Four grandsons and a granddaughter on the way, Jack, Max, Robert III, Fulton and Madison.

Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Jackson Ridge Creekside Memory Care Unit for all their caring and love for Bob. Messages can be sent to the family at

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now