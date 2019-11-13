The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Osnaburg Township Garage
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Rentz Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William Rentz Sr. Obituary
Robert William Rentz Sr.

age 73 of East Canton passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. He worked for years at CND as Supervisor Welding foreman. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Claudia Rentz; daughter-in-law, Shelly Rentz; and two grandchildren, Dustin (Rhianna) Rentz and Breaunna Rentz who were the joy of his life. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert William Rentz Jr.

A service Celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th, from 2-6 p.m. at the Osnaburg Township Garage. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now