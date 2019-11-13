|
Robert William Rentz Sr.
age 73 of East Canton passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. He worked for years at CND as Supervisor Welding foreman. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Claudia Rentz; daughter-in-law, Shelly Rentz; and two grandchildren, Dustin (Rhianna) Rentz and Breaunna Rentz who were the joy of his life. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert William Rentz Jr.
A service Celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th, from 2-6 p.m. at the Osnaburg Township Garage. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019