1/1
ROBERT WILLIAM SHIREY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" William Shirey

age 80, of Canal Fulton, passed away after an extended illness on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born December 27, 1939 in Canton, son to the late Harry and Ruth (Wymer) Shirey. Robert retired from Furbay Electric. He was an avid golfer and had been a member of Canton Moose Lodge #233 and the American Legion. He was inducted into the Stark County Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for fumble ball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Blythe. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine S. (Glazier) Shirey; three children, Christine (Devin) Deck, Cindy (George) Ziegler, Michael (Tammy) Shirey; six grandchildren: Ryan, Casey, Jacob (Shay) Ziegler, Brynn Shirey, Jessica, Nick (Marissa) Deck. The family wishes to extend their heart-felt gratitude to Dr. Catharine Tabb and staff at Mercy Family Practice, Louisville, Crossroads Hospice and Advantage Home Health Care.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, funeral service will be private for immediate family. The family will have a celebration of life service when the pandemic ends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. To share your condolences with the family, please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved