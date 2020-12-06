Robert "Bob" William Shireyage 80, of Canal Fulton, passed away after an extended illness on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born December 27, 1939 in Canton, son to the late Harry and Ruth (Wymer) Shirey. Robert retired from Furbay Electric. He was an avid golfer and had been a member of Canton Moose Lodge #233 and the American Legion. He was inducted into the Stark County Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for fumble ball.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Blythe. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine S. (Glazier) Shirey; three children, Christine (Devin) Deck, Cindy (George) Ziegler, Michael (Tammy) Shirey; six grandchildren: Ryan, Casey, Jacob (Shay) Ziegler, Brynn Shirey, Jessica, Nick (Marissa) Deck. The family wishes to extend their heart-felt gratitude to Dr. Catharine Tabb and staff at Mercy Family Practice, Louisville, Crossroads Hospice and Advantage Home Health Care.Because of the covid-19 pandemic, funeral service will be private for immediate family. The family will have a celebration of life service when the pandemic ends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. To share your condolences with the family, please visit:Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721