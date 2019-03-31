Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
ROBERT "BOBBY" WILLIAMS


ROBERT "BOBBY" WILLIAMS Obituary
Robert " Bobby" Williams

age 67, of Massillon, passed away March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July 31, 1951 in Canton, son to the late Paul and Joyce (McElfresh) Williams and was the oldest of 47 nieces and nephews on his father's side. Bob retired as a repairman from AT&T following 41 years of service and more recently worked as a driver at Kempthorn Motors. He was passionate about drag racing and cherished the friendships he made in the sport, but nothing meant more to him than his grandchildren and time spent with his family.

He is survived by his significant other, Laura Welker; four children, Julie (Mike) Hall, Chris (Amber) Williams, Laura Williams and Tricia Welker; five grandchildren; seven siblings, Paula Williams, Tom Williams, Francine (Noel) Finley, Barb Williams, Terry Williams, Jerry Williams and Ronnie Williams. There are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00am in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Thomas Bishop as celebrant. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 5-7pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019
