Robert " Bobby" Williams
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00am in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Thomas Bishop as celebrant. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 5-7pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 1, 2019
