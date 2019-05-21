Robert "Bobby" Wornstaff



age 44, of Massillon, went to be with the LORD on May 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on May 9, 1975, in Massillon; a son to the late Kenneth and Rebecca Graden. Bobby was a graduate of Washington High School. He served 21 years in the Active Duty Army, retired in 2016 as a Sargent First Class. He was a highly decorated Soldier, Combat Veteran serving three tours in Iraq, receiving a Bronze Star among many other accolades. Bobby was a diehard Eagles fan. Above all, he loved his family and friends.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jordan. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife and soul mate, Shawnna Wornstaff; son, Hayden; daughter, Alyson; and a host of family, military family and friends.



Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Woodlawn Church (2800 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708), with Pastor Scott Tuersley officiating. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his tribute fund at www.paquelet.com



