Roberta Ann Dimitroff


1927 - 2020
Roberta Ann Dimitroff Obituary
Roberta Ann Dimitroff

92, of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Roberta was born on September 18, 1927 in Massillon, the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Morgan) Hardesty. She was a lifelong resident of Massillon and retired from the MCA Sign Co. after 34 years of service. Roberta enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and family gatherings. She never went anywhere that she didn't bring a favorite dish or dessert with her. She was famous for red velvet cake, mac & cheese, macadamia meatballs, chili and many other dishes. She was a very generous person and always put others first. She talked kindly of others and complained about things. Roberta wanted to make sure everyone was O.K. She loved playing cards and laughing with friends, Bob and Norma Knobb. Roberta was always there for others, especially for Hallie, grandkids, and great grandkids.

She is survived by her loving husband, Pete Dimitroff of 65 years of marriage; son, John (Debby) Dimitroff; daughter, Hallie (Tom) Drew; grandchildren, Brienne (Brian) Halasinski, Leah Drew, and Thomas (Kristin) Drew. Her beloved great grandchildren, Lilly, Lincoln, Hudson, Nathan, Tommy, Jack, Paxton and Letty.

A private memorial service was held for Roberta. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020
