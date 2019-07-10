The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Sons and Daughters of Herman Pavilion
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Rickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Rickett


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Rickett Obituary
Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Rickett

67, passed away with her family by her side on July 8, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on December 3, 1951 to Robert and Ruth (Houck) Fischnich. Bobbie was a graduate of Washington High School and The Ohio State University. She

attended St. Barbara

Catholic Church and retired from The Stark County Department of Family Services.

She is survived by her children, Chris Rickett, Leigh (Scott) Wickham and Faith (Mike) Bettilyon; three grandchildren, Bryant, Lance and Brady Wickham; and a sister, Betty Gainey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Lyndon.

The family will gather at The Sons and Daughters of Herman Pavilion on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Messages of support may be sent to the family at

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now