|
|
Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Rickett
67, passed away with her family by her side on July 8, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on December 3, 1951 to Robert and Ruth (Houck) Fischnich. Bobbie was a graduate of Washington High School and The Ohio State University. She
attended St. Barbara
Catholic Church and retired from The Stark County Department of Family Services.
She is survived by her children, Chris Rickett, Leigh (Scott) Wickham and Faith (Mike) Bettilyon; three grandchildren, Bryant, Lance and Brady Wickham; and a sister, Betty Gainey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Lyndon.
The family will gather at The Sons and Daughters of Herman Pavilion on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Messages of support may be sent to the family at
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019