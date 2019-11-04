|
Roberta (Bobbie) Frye
78 went home to be with our Heavenly Father on November 1 after a courageous battle with cancer in Ashland, KY. She was born on July 17, 1941 to Robert and Mildred Frye. A 1959 graduate of Glenwood High School, she went on to attend Bob Jones University in South Carolina and Moody Bible Institute. After completing her studies, Bobbie became a missionary in the Sao Paulo, Brazil for three and a half years where she taught children and adults lessons of the Bible. After returning to the United States, Bobbie continued her missionary work in Jamaica, Elizabethtown, KY, Atlanta, GA and Ashland, KY. In Ashland she served on the staff at Southland Bible Institute, Inc. for over 20 years. Bobbie is survived by brothers Jerry (Della) Mann of Advance, NC and Sonny (Lisa) Mann of Canton, sisters Sheila (Richard) Lolli and Pat (Bruce) Wiggins of Canton and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Canton Baptist Temple (515 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708), Rev. Bob Hutton officiating. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Donations in Bobbie's memory may be made to the Missionaries Fund at the Canton Baptist Temple.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2019