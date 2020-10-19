Roberta J. Parks



74, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Roberta was born on January 17, 1946 in Canton. The daughter of Reed and Jean Morehead, she was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1964 graduate of Jackson High School. Roberta loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Up until recently when she had a hard time getting around, she lived life to the fullest while raising her five children. The family loved to take vacations together and see the sights along the way. Roberta will once again be reunited with her loving husband and they will watch over the family together.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Rainsburg; son, Kevin Rainsburg; and brother, Charles Morehead. She is survived by her children, Robert (Cherie) Rainsburg, Jodi Giltz, Sean (Sherri) Rainsburg, and Amanda (Jeff) Jarvis; grandchildren, Brittney, Kayla, Taylor, Ryan, Jessica, Lauren, Vanessa, Nathan, Tyler, & Emma; great grandchildren, Sterling, Amyah, Jude, Chase, Kevin, Drake, Apollo, Mercury & Lorenzo.



A Celebration of Roberta's life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. before the service.



