Roberta L. "Moe" Greathouse

Age 80, of Navarre, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born December 4, 1938 in Canton to the late Ralph and Helen (Welch) Wyatt. She was formerly employed by the Salvation Army and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Greathouse; one brother, Roger Wyatt.

Roberta is survived by two children, Todd (Carolyn) Wyatt and Pamela Lockhart; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Joan) Wyatt; two sisters, Lela Burk and Erma Booth.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Majors Tom and Debbie Grace officiating. Burial will be in Eden Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019
