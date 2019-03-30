|
Roberta L.
(Phillippi) Herzog
age 72 of Massillon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Canton to the late Robert John and Frances Phillippi, she was a loving wife,
mother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Herzog; sons, Robert John (Terri) Herzog, Dennis James Herzog; sisters,
Marie (Norm) Baker and
Pat Carnes.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from
10 to 11 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with memorial services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019