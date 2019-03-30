Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
ROBERTA L. (PHILLIPPI) HERZOG


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERTA L. (PHILLIPPI) HERZOG Obituary
Roberta L.

(Phillippi) Herzog

age 72 of Massillon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Canton to the late Robert John and Frances Phillippi, she was a loving wife,

mother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Herzog; sons, Robert John (Terri) Herzog, Dennis James Herzog; sisters,

Marie (Norm) Baker and

Pat Carnes.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from

10 to 11 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with memorial services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
