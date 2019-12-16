|
Roberta M. Chilson
Age 78, of Malvern, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in Oakhill Manor. She was born April 28, 1941 in East Rochester to Robert and Mary (Goppert) Young. She was a housewife and retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1959 and is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church and the Malvern American Legion Aux. #375.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Chilson whom she married June 5, 1960, three sons: Terry (Vicky) Chilson of Elizabethtown, KY, Tom (Debbie) Chilson of West Palm Beach, FL, Tim (Joni) Chilson of Pfafftown, NC; sister, Sara Smith of Alliance; four grandchildren: Olivia, Chase, Lorraine and Bryan Chilson and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Rayburn and Ilene Dougherty.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District or the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Oakhill Manor and Mercy Hospice for all of their wonderful care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschalfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019