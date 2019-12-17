|
|
Roberta M. Chilson
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District or the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Oakhill Manor and Mercy Hospice for all of their wonderful care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschalfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019