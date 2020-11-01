Robert A. Fouts
age 63, of Massillon, passed away on October 27, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1957, to William and Dolores (Mangus) Fouts. He graduated from Canton Lehman High School in 1975. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1978-1982 and served in Desert Storm. Bob was also in the reserves for 4 years. He was employed with the Massillon Post Office for 34 years. Bob was a member of the Massillon Eagles Post #190. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football fan. He also enjoyed playing ping-pong with his friends and gambling at the casinos.
Bob was preceded in death by his father William Fouts.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores Fouts; wife, Jeri (Helwig) Fouts; son, Daniel William Fouts; step-children: Glen Fisher, Darren Fisher, and Danotta Ledsome; brother, Jimmy (Carol) Fouts; nieces, Lisa (Adam) McClain and Shaylyn (Harley) Constable; and four great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Massillon Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Mask and social distancing mandates will be imposed due to Covid-19. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at: www.paquelet.com
