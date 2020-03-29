|
Robin Dale "Rob" Fisher
73, of 1218 W. Arch St., Coal Township, passed into eternal life with a smile on his face on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. He was born November 14, 1946 in Canton, Ohio, the son of Robert and Jeanne (Lash) Fisher. He grew up in Beach City, Ohio, where he graduated form Fairless High School. Rob earned a bachelor's degree in
Communication from The Ohio University. Rob was a proud Eagle Scout and a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Cypress Lodge in Beach City, Ohio. Rob had an illustrious career in broadcasting, notably as the Director of Market Research for CBS Radio in New York City. He also produced many radio programs, earned an Emmy award, and was listed in "Who's Who in Broadcasting". Rob was instrumental in building two nationally recognized market research companies and helped radio networks such as the network owned by Gene Autry build their listener base. In retirement Rob happily worked at Knoebels for the past several seasons, running the "kiddie rides". He loved watching children enjoy the helicopters and fire engines. After graduating from college, Rob lived in New York City for many years, where he was an active member of Marble Collegiate Church. He served there as the head usher for the Rev. Dr. Norman Vincent Peale. He was famous among his New York church family for renting out entire restaurants to host festive brunches at Easter time.
It was at Marble Collegiate Church where Rob met his future wife, Karyn in 1989. They were married at Marble Collegiate Church on November 8, 1992 and moved to Bucks County, PA. Rob and Karyn lived in Warrington, PA, Perkasie, PA, and White Haven, PA, before settling in Coal Township. Rob was a dedicated amateur radio enthusiast. He loved classical music and all the traditional hymns of his Christian faith, which he sang with gusto. Rob loved to cook and was an expert soup maker. He loved to travel. In his lifetime Rob visited many U.S. states and foreign countries including the Holy Land, Austria, and cruises to the Caribbean. Rob was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes fan and accepted much good-natured ribbing from his local Penn State buddies. When Rob and Karyn moved to Coal Township in July of 2011, Rob immediately felt right at home. He fell in love with the community and the people. Rob was always ready to help anyone in need and was the go-to person if anyone needed a ride somewhere. Rob loved his church family at St. John's United Methodist Church in Coal Township, where he served as worship leader and as the head cheerleader for his pastor wife. He became an afternoon fixture at Dunkin', enjoying fellowship even more than donuts.
Rob is survived by his wife, Karyn; his sister, Jennifer Trovato of Manhattan Beach, California, (husband, Tim); several cousins; and by his beloved rescue Golden Retriever, Hannah.
The family requests that gifts in Rob's memory be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1218 West Arch St., Coal Township, PA 17866.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020