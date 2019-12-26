|
|
Robin Petti (Goff)
Robin Petti (Goff), an amazing beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, mimi, and friend passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Dec. 19th, 2019 at 5:55 p.m. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Davis and her father, Lyndon Goff of Monongah, W.Va. She is survived in loving memory by her husband, Keith Petti; daughters, Destiny (Ryan) Page, Kista (Mike) Francis; grandbabies, Bailon, Drewin, and Serenity Francis, and Ivan, Alayna and Octavia Page, and Trinity Knight along with many friends and siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews in West Virginia.
A Wake will be held at a private location for family and friends, those who wish to attend can contact Keith Petti via Facebook.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019