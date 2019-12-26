Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Petti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin (Goff) Petti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin (Goff) Petti Obituary
Robin Petti (Goff)

Robin Petti (Goff), an amazing beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, mimi, and friend passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Dec. 19th, 2019 at 5:55 p.m. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Davis and her father, Lyndon Goff of Monongah, W.Va. She is survived in loving memory by her husband, Keith Petti; daughters, Destiny (Ryan) Page, Kista (Mike) Francis; grandbabies, Bailon, Drewin, and Serenity Francis, and Ivan, Alayna and Octavia Page, and Trinity Knight along with many friends and siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews in West Virginia.

A Wake will be held at a private location for family and friends, those who wish to attend can contact Keith Petti via Facebook.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -