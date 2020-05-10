Rochelle N. Lemmoage 71 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born in Canton on Aug. 26, 1948 to the late Maurice and Mary Friedman. Rochelle was an avid stock car racing fan, especially Scott Baker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sporting events. Rochelle was a spunky, stubborn, fun-loving spirit; she was truly a one-of-a-kind woman.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Murray and Stanley Friedman. Rochelle is survived by her husband of 33 years, Lenny Lemmo; daughter, Tamara (Michael) McMillen; step-daughters, Melissa and Jeannie Lemmo; granddaughters Kayla and Michelle McMillen, all of Canton.Please contact the family for information regarding a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.