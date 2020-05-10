Rochelle N. Lemmo
1948 - 2020
Rochelle N. Lemmo

age 71 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born in Canton on Aug. 26, 1948 to the late Maurice and Mary Friedman. Rochelle was an avid stock car racing fan, especially Scott Baker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sporting events. Rochelle was a spunky, stubborn, fun-loving spirit; she was truly a one-of-a-kind woman.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Murray and Stanley Friedman. Rochelle is survived by her husband of 33 years, Lenny Lemmo; daughter, Tamara (Michael) McMillen; step-daughters, Melissa and Jeannie Lemmo; granddaughters Kayla and Michelle McMillen, all of Canton.

Please contact the family for information regarding a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Lenny and family, our very deepest condolences on your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Amy Bahler
Classmate
May 10, 2020
Lenny, so sorry to read this. Take care and stay healthy.
Gary Malloy
Friend
May 10, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers! Shelly always had a smile on her face!
Jacque McKinney
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kenneth Miller
Friend
May 10, 2020
May you find peace
Cheryle Casar
