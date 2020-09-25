Rodney A. SpencerAge 67, of Canton died Thursday, September 24, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born January 21, 1953 in Canton, Ohio to the late Harley and Gertrude (Baker) Spencer. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1971 graduate of Canton South High School. Rodney was retired from the Timken Company. He was a member of the Walleye Outreach Club and the Sandy Valley Eagles. He loved playing pool, fishing and vintage cars.Preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and William Spencer. He is survived by four children and spouses, Joseph and Elssie Spencer, Paul and Heather Spencer, Lisa and Kevin McGonagle, Charles Spencer; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, James (Donna) Spencer, Ronald (Molly) Spencer; several nieces and nephews.All services will be private and inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Middlebourne, W.Va.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525