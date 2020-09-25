1/1
Rodney A. Spencer
1953 - 2020
Rodney A. Spencer

Age 67, of Canton died Thursday, September 24, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born January 21, 1953 in Canton, Ohio to the late Harley and Gertrude (Baker) Spencer. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1971 graduate of Canton South High School. Rodney was retired from the Timken Company. He was a member of the Walleye Outreach Club and the Sandy Valley Eagles. He loved playing pool, fishing and vintage cars.

Preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and William Spencer. He is survived by four children and spouses, Joseph and Elssie Spencer, Paul and Heather Spencer, Lisa and Kevin McGonagle, Charles Spencer; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, James (Donna) Spencer, Ronald (Molly) Spencer; several nieces and nephews.

All services will be private and inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Middlebourne, W.Va.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
September 24, 2020
RIP .....my childhood friend.....we grew up is the Best Neighborhood EVER!! SO many memories!! I will see you again my friend, on “the other side”!!!
Carl Busnick
Neighbor
