Rodney Charles "Rod" Hurless


1922 - 2019
Rodney Charles "Rod" Hurless Obituary
Rodney "Rod" Charles Hurless

1922 - 2019

97, of Canton passed away on August 15, 2019. Rod was born in Carroll County, Ohio on June 27, 1922 to the late Clyde and Okalona Hurless. He was a graduate of Canton Township High School (Canton South) in 1941 and served in the US Navy during World War II. Rod retired from Beaver Excavating as superintendent in 1984, was a member of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, Massillon Eagles #2370, American Legion Massillon Post #221 and a former member of Waco Lions Club.

Preceded in death by his first wife Doris Hurless; second wife Janet Hurless; step-daughter Phyllis Rothacher; sisters Neva Hurless, Arline Alecusan, Audrey Kennedy and Shirley Collins. He is survived by his daughter Lorraine (Carl M.) Lundgren; step daughters Joanne Porter and Roxanne (Scott) Schnabel; grandchildren Carl R. (Kim) Lundgren and Teresa Lundgren; 14 step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brothers Donald (Joan) Hurless and Dale (Arlene) Hurless; sisters Louella Talabac and Barbara (Herbert) Miller. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of The Homestead and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their care and love.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday August 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Family and friends may visit from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday August 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park with military honors. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019
