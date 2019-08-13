|
|
Rodney David Shirley, Jr.
Rodney David Shirley, Jr., 43 of Cortez, Fla., passed away Aug. 3, 2019 suddenly of a heart attack. He was born on Nov. 21, 1975 in Canton, Ohio to Rodney David Shirley, Sr., and Connie Lee (Shirley) Douglas. Rodney was a dedicated fisherman. It was his occupation and his passion in life. He fished the waters with some amazing people out of Cortez Village and the Alashan waters. Rodney was a wonderful son, brother and uncle that was loved dearly, is greatly missed and will always be cherished by his family and many friends.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Doris Lightner and Dudley and Pearl Shirley; brother, David Michael Shirley and step father, Charles (Chuck) Douglas. He is survived by his father, Rodney David Shirley, Sr. and wife Christine Shirley; mother, Connie Lee Douglas; sisters, Carolyn (Shirley) Douglas and Nicole Ferguson and husband Greg; Rachael Cate girlfriend; nephews, Nathan Chew and wife Sarah, Jeremy Chew, Dustin Douglas, Lucas Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and niece, Emily Cave; step brothers, Chris, Chad and Coy Douglas; great nieces, Elliot and Hazel Chew. He also had many aunts, uncles and cousins and many life-long friends.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rodney's life will be held at a later time in Cortez Village for his ashes to be put to sea, the place he loved the most.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019