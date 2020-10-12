1/1
Rodney Dean Tyler
1943 - 2020
Rodney Dean Tyler

age 77, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday October 9, 2020. He was born August 3, 1943 in Glendale, WV to the late Vernon and Virginia (Shaw) Tyler. Rodney was a U.S. Army veteran where he served as a Sergeant during Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Postal service after many years of service. He was an avid artist and skilled woodworker.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Patricia E. (Penland) to whom he was married 51 years; three children, Charlotte (Scott) Zieman, Danielle (Michael) Weller and Allen (Charlotte) Tyler; five grandchildren, Austin and Owen Zieman, Genevieve, Grant and Gabriel Tyler; two brothers, Vernon (Bonnie) Tyler Jr. and Carl (Susie) Tyler; three sisters, Pat (Steve) Abel, Juanita (John) Powell and Deanna (Tom) Torch; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 5-8pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be conducted with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
