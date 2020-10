Rodney Dean TylerFriends and family will be received Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 5-8pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be conducted with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525