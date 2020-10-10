Rodney Edwin Brunker
was called home, at the age of 84, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. After some time of declining health, he passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. Rod was born in Massillon, Ohio, to Rodney William Brunker and Wanda Brunker (nee Olenzak). In addition to earning an Industrial Management degree at Purdue University, he graduated from the Navy ROTC program. He served four years working as a 2nd Lieutenant on several vessels, including the destroyer Trathen. While serving in the navy in California, he met his wife-to-be, Voy Jacobson. They were married there in 1959 and began their life together. Following his military service, Rod had a long and successful career with the telephone company as it evolved from the Bell System to AT&T. He held various Sales and Marketing management positions, ultimately leading a division that provided specialized telephone equipment for people with various disabilities.
Retiring in 1991 to Tellico Village near Knoxville, Tenn., he and Voy enjoyed many years living life on the lake and a making a wide variety of travels. Throughout his life, Rod was an avid patron of the arts. He greatly appreciated a wide variety of music, but particularly jazz. He really enjoyed seeing the works of various masters, ranging from Frank Lloyd Wright in architecture, to LeRoy Nieman paintings, to fine sculptures.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Voy and loving children, Steve (Sue) and Julee (Bob) LePera; grandchildren, Nick (Abbey), Jennifer, Drew (Nathalia), James and great-grandchildren, Nolan and Emma Grace.
Rod was Inurned with Military Honors at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. People wishing to honor Rod's lifelong commitment to provide services in support of others can make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.
