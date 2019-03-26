Home

RODNEY K. "ROD" CHAMBERS

RODNEY K. "ROD" CHAMBERS Obituary
Rodney K.

Chambers, "Rod"

passed away on March 22, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rod's memory may be made to Ross Heart Hospital or in his name. https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?Source_Code=WA&Fund=310473 https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html To view the full obituary and additional service information please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
