|
|
Rodney K.
Chambers, "Rod"
passed away on March 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rod's memory may be made to Ross Heart Hospital or in his name. https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?Source_Code=WA&Fund=310473 https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html To view the full obituary and additional service information please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019