Rodney "Mark" Sandefur
62, of Bolivar, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. A son of the late Fred and Eileen (Hamm) Sandefur, Mark was born January 7, 1957 at Canton, Ohio. Mark was the owner and operator of CKS Automation and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes Football team. Most of all, he cherished his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Petroff) Sandefur; his children, Chris (Sherry) Sandefur of Crooksville, Ohio; Stephanie (Chad) Souers of Bolivar, Ohio and Kevin Sandefur of Green, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jake, Gabe and Alex Sandefur and Maci and Landon Souers; his siblings, Clarence Sandefur, Paul (Brenda) Sandefur, Lilly Arbogast and Connie (Ron) Worsham; a sister-in-law, Sue Sandefur and brother-in-law, Roy Snider. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Polly Snider; a brother, Marion Sandefur and a brother-in-law, Randy Arbogast.
In keeping with Mark's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover and private inurnment will take place in Ft. Laurens Cemetery at Bolivar. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Faith Family Church (Entrance B), 8200 Freedom Avenue NW, North Canton, OH 44720. The family will greet guests prior to the service starting at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County for all of their help and support. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mark by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Mark's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019