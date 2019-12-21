|
Rodney "Mark"
Sandefur
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Faith Family Church (Entrance B), 8200 Freedom Avenue NW, North Canton, OH 44720. The family will greet guests prior to the service starting at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mark by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Mark's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019