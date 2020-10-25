1/
ROGER ENDRESS
1956 - 2020
Roger Endress

64, Massillon, went to be with Jesus October 16, 2020. Born January 29, 1956, to the late Elizabeth Endress Gorby and Chester Endress.

Roger was husband to Esther Diane (Meck) Irizarry; loving and devoted step-father to Julian Irizarry; faithful Member and Trustee of Amherst Community Church, a man of great faith who had many talents. Graduating from Jackson High School he attended Stark Tech., was a Master Baker and Manager at Nickles Bakery; licensed electrician; motorcyclist; pilot; Kimble driver; handyman; lawn mower repairman; orderly; media volunteer; Denver Bronco's fan; and avid Trump supporter. Those remaining to cherish his memory as a longsuffering man of faith who loved his family include his wife; step-son; father; brother, Mark Endress; step-siblings; family; and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life and Homegoing will be held on Thursday, October 29th., 7 PM, at Amherst Community Church, 8650 Beatty St. NW, Massillon, OH 44646; 330-833-9650. Family and friends are welcome and requested to observe COVID protocol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amherst Community Deacons Benevolent Fund.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Amherst Community Church
