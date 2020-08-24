Roger J. Nicewander79, of Navarre, passed away quietly, Thursday evening, August 20, 2020. Born in Navarre, March 22, 1941, a son to the late Leroy and Gladys V. (Corell) Nicewander, Roger was a life resident of the village and retired from the Navarre Village Street Dept., where he had been employed from his early teens. A devoted husband, a loving and supportive dad and an ornery and fun-loving grandpa, when he wasn't teasing or spoiling the grandchildren, family and friends knew they could find him out working in the garage. In his leisure time he became a skilled woodworker and enjoyed camping with the family.Predeceased by his parents; sisters, Alice Nicewander Crumb and Nancy Nicewander Hattery and brother, Eugene Nicewander. Roger is survived by his life partner and best friend of 62 years, Frances (Rearick) Nicewander, of the home; and their sons, Sam (Rhonda), of Navarre and James (Heather) of West Jefferson, Ohio and daughter, Linda Nicewander. Also surviving are grandchildren, Roger and Andrew Nicewander, Brandi (Jason) Heidt and Madison and Kaitlyn Nicewander; and great-grandchildren, Lola and Jacob Heidt and Avery Nicewander.Honoring his wishes and his memory, Roger's passing will be marked by a celebration of his life held at the family home on Saturday afternoon, August 29, from Noon – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Please note that the family requests that no floral arrangements be purchased in Roger's memory. Instead, please consider a contribution made directly to the family in care of Frances Nicewander. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,330-879-5433