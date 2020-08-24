1/1
Roger J. Nicewander
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger J. Nicewander

79, of Navarre, passed away quietly, Thursday evening, August 20, 2020. Born in Navarre, March 22, 1941, a son to the late Leroy and Gladys V. (Corell) Nicewander, Roger was a life resident of the village and retired from the Navarre Village Street Dept., where he had been employed from his early teens. A devoted husband, a loving and supportive dad and an ornery and fun-loving grandpa, when he wasn't teasing or spoiling the grandchildren, family and friends knew they could find him out working in the garage. In his leisure time he became a skilled woodworker and enjoyed camping with the family.

Predeceased by his parents; sisters, Alice Nicewander Crumb and Nancy Nicewander Hattery and brother, Eugene Nicewander. Roger is survived by his life partner and best friend of 62 years, Frances (Rearick) Nicewander, of the home; and their sons, Sam (Rhonda), of Navarre and James (Heather) of West Jefferson, Ohio and daughter, Linda Nicewander. Also surviving are grandchildren, Roger and Andrew Nicewander, Brandi (Jason) Heidt and Madison and Kaitlyn Nicewander; and great-grandchildren, Lola and Jacob Heidt and Avery Nicewander.

Honoring his wishes and his memory, Roger's passing will be marked by a celebration of his life held at the family home on Saturday afternoon, August 29, from Noon – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Please note that the family requests that no floral arrangements be purchased in Roger's memory. Instead, please consider a contribution made directly to the family in care of Frances Nicewander. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,

www.atkinsonfeucht.com









330-879-5433


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved