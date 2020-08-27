1/
Roger J. Nicewander
Roger J.

Nicewander

Honoring his wishes and his memory, Roger's passing will be marked by a celebration of his life held at the family home on Saturday afternoon, August 29, from Noon – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre.

Please note that the family requests that no floral arrangements be purchased in Roger's memory. Instead, please consider a contribution made directly to the family in care of Frances Nicewander. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,

330-879-5433


Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
