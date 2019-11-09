The Repository Obituaries
Roger Klever

72 of Massillon, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Roger and Cordelia Klever. Roger attended Tuslaw High School, was a Veteran in the Marine Corp. He worked at the Hoover Company and Massillon City Schools.

He is survived by sisters, Mary Klever, Rose Martin, and Lori Arner; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Scharon Valentine.

Cremation has taken place according to his wishes. There will be no calling hours or services. Donations can be made to any Veteran organizations. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2019
Inform family & friends of ROGER's passing.
