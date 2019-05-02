Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Fink


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger L. Fink Obituary
Roger L. Fink 1926-2019

Age 93, of Louisville, formerly of Hiram, was called home by his Lord on Saturday, April 27th. Born in Williamsville, N.Y. on March 29, 1926 to the late Lloyd and Belva (Long) Fink, Roger was a World War II Army veteran serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was a graduate of Hiram College. Roger was a long-time Hiram resident where he served as Village Clerk and a Hiram Township Trustee. He was a former member of the Welshfield Christian Church serving as the church Treasurer for many years. Roger retired from the Orange City School District as Treasurer in 1989. He moved to Louisville in 2002 and was an active member of the Louisville Church of Christ. Roger was a humble and caring man with an unwavering faith in God and a servant's heart. He was an avid gardener who loved 'small world stories' and never met a stranger. Roger loved his Savior, his family, his country and people from all walks of life.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Fink. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Janet M. (Zimmerman) Fink; sons, Larry (Carol) Fink, Brian (Debbie) Fink; five grandchildren, Stefanie (Mark) Martin, Ryan (Kari) Fink, Adam (Julie) Fink, Joshua (Nina) Fink, Kyle (Courtney) Fink; eight great-grandchildren, Max and Sammy Martin, Henry, Theo, Asher, Luke, Ariel, and Aurora Fink.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "He fought the good fight, he kept the faith, he won the race!"

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now