Roger L. Fink 1926-2019
Age 93, of Louisville, formerly of Hiram, was called home by his Lord on Saturday, April 27th. Born in Williamsville, N.Y. on March 29, 1926 to the late Lloyd and Belva (Long) Fink, Roger was a World War II Army veteran serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was a graduate of Hiram College. Roger was a long-time Hiram resident where he served as Village Clerk and a Hiram Township Trustee. He was a former member of the Welshfield Christian Church serving as the church Treasurer for many years. Roger retired from the Orange City School District as Treasurer in 1989. He moved to Louisville in 2002 and was an active member of the Louisville Church of Christ. Roger was a humble and caring man with an unwavering faith in God and a servant's heart. He was an avid gardener who loved 'small world stories' and never met a stranger. Roger loved his Savior, his family, his country and people from all walks of life.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Fink. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Janet M. (Zimmerman) Fink; sons, Larry (Carol) Fink, Brian (Debbie) Fink; five grandchildren, Stefanie (Mark) Martin, Ryan (Kari) Fink, Adam (Julie) Fink, Joshua (Nina) Fink, Kyle (Courtney) Fink; eight great-grandchildren, Max and Sammy Martin, Henry, Theo, Asher, Luke, Ariel, and Aurora Fink.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "He fought the good fight, he kept the faith, he won the race!"
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019