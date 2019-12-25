Home

Roger L. Keenan

Roger L. Keenan

10/3/1954 - 2/9/2009

Missing You at Christmas

Everyday without you since you had to go is like Summer without

Sunshine and Winter without Snow

We wish that we could talk to you, there's so much we would say. Life has changed so very much since you went away. We will always feel you close to us and though you are far from sight. We will search for you among the stars that shine on

Christmas night.

We Love You,

Mom, Dad, Sisters, Nieces and Nephews
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019
