|
|
In Loving Memory of
Roger L. Keenan
10/3/1954 - 2/9/2009
Missing You at Christmas
Everyday without you since you had to go is like Summer without
Sunshine and Winter without Snow
We wish that we could talk to you, there's so much we would say. Life has changed so very much since you went away. We will always feel you close to us and though you are far from sight. We will search for you among the stars that shine on
Christmas night.
We Love You,
Mom, Dad, Sisters, Nieces and Nephews
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019