Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
The Manor Restaurant
Resources
More Obituaries for ROGER SHELT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROGER L. SHELT


1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
ROGER L. SHELT Obituary
Roger L. Shelt

Rogers life will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25 starting at 12 noon at The Manor Restaurant with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be provided for family and friends. Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the Toland-Hezig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Roger may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Repository on June 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.