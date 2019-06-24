|
|
|
Roger L. Shelt
Rogers life will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25 starting at 12 noon at The Manor Restaurant with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be provided for family and friends. Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the Toland-Hezig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Roger may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Repository on June 24, 2019
Read More