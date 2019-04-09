|
|
Roger L. Starkey
age 69, of Dellroy, Ohio, died Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, in the Carroll Healthcare Center at Carrollton. He was born June 3, 1949 in Massillon, Ohio, and was the son of the late Chester Arthur and Genevieve Stewart Starkey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dori Kent and Pat Stewart. Roger was employed as a Dental Service Technician and retired from Sullivan-Schein Dental in Cleveland after more than 40 years of service. Almost immediately after his retirement, he started his own dental technician service business, which he operated for the last four years until illness forced his inactivity. His work and his family were the most important aspects of his life and he took an energetic approach in seeing that each received its necessary attention. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He would spend his valuable leisure time camping, hunting, fishing, and relaxing on his pontoon boat on Atwood Lake. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda E. (Buie) Starkey, whom he married March 26, 1976; two daughters, Jennifer Prince of Malvern, OH and Brenda Lee Starkey of West Lafayette, OH; a son, Matthew Starkey of Missoula, Montana; his three grandchildren: Blake Prince and Eli Prince, both of Malvern, and Kaeleigh Starkey of Missoula, Montana; and his four siblings: Jim (Diane) Starkey of Munroe Falls, OH, Mrs. Janet (Dick) Rummer of Pennsylvania, Donald (Cathy) Starkey of West Virginia and Mrs. Sue (Dan) Sabatucci of Massillon.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Carol McCartney officiating. Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Baxter-Gardner
(740) 269-9225
www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019