Roger Lee Allen
77, of Massillon, passed away at his home on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 22, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Rutherford Allen and Betty (Crow) Allen-Kendra. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He also worked at Republic Steel as an electrician where he retired from after 44 years of service.
Roger married the love of his life, Linda Everett on October 7, 1967. He will be deeply missed by his wife and his children: Nora Paullin and Brian (Janet) Allen; grandchildren, Brandon and Sarah Allen; siblings: Shirley Kaiser, Sharon Dotterer and Larry (Brenda) Allen; and sister-in-law, Rita Allen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Erick Allen.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5th from 4-6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
