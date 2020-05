Roger O. Woodallage 73, of Massillon, passed away on May 25, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 1, 1946 to the late Orlan and Pearl (Boone) Woodall in Canal Fulton. He was a 1966 graduate of Northwest High School. Roger retired from the Hoover Company after 36 years and he was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Massillon.He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Woodall of 32 years of marriage; brother, Randall Woodall; daughter, Darla (Michael) Canevese; step-son, Rich (Lisa) Saxby; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Woodall.Public calling hours will be held on Friday, June 5th from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St SE, Massillon, OH 44646. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory330-833-3222