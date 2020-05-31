Roger O. Woodall
Roger O. Woodall

age 73, of Massillon, passed away on May 25, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 1, 1946 to the late Orlan and Pearl (Boone) Woodall in Canal Fulton. He was a 1966 graduate of Northwest High School. Roger retired from the Hoover Company after 36 years and he was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Massillon.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Woodall of 32 years of marriage; brother, Randall Woodall; daughter, Darla (Michael) Canevese; step-son, Rich (Lisa) Saxby; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Woodall.

Public calling hours will be held on Friday, June 5th from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St SE, Massillon, OH 44646. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
