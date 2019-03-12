|
Roger R. Shook
Age 92, of North Canton, passed away Saturday evening. Born in Freeport, Ohio to the late Jerry and Wanda (Moore) Shook, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Chimples) Shook and his sister, Hazel (Shook) Webster. A 1944 graduate of Canton McKinley High School, where he was a star baseball player, Roger served as Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army and was deployed in the South Pacific and Korea from 1944 through 1947 before attending and graduating from Bowling Green State University in 1951. For eleven years Roger was in the bar and restaurant business in the Canton area. He owned and operated the Hubba Hubba Café from 1952 through 1958, and the Carousel Lounge from 1960 until 1966. He then transitioned to industrial sales, serving as Vice President for AMAC Enterprises then Adelphia Coatings, based in Cleveland. He retired in 1994. Roger was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the Endowment Fund Committee, as the Men's Club President for 4 years and as Chairman of the Board of Elections. Honored as the church's 1986 Man of the Year, Roger was also a member of AHEPA for more than 50 years. He also served for nine years as President of the Brookview Condominium Association. A true sports enthusiast, Roger played Class AAA baseball and was an avid member of the McKinley Booster Club.
For nearly 64 years Roger was married to his loving and beautiful wife, Beth. He is surived by his daughter, Marcia (Aris) Kaplanis; son, Mark (Kathy) Shook; four grandchildren, Scott (Davida Aronovitch) Kaplanis, Melanie (Robert) Cook, and Kristine and Katie Shook; great-grandchildren, Owen and Clara Kaplanis and Evangeline and Ezra Kaplanis.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with services to follow at 11, Rev. Dr. Nichholas Gamvas officiating. Internment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Roger requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Preservation Fund of his and Beth's beloved St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church (251 25th St. NW, 44709). The Shook and Kaplanis families wish to express their sincere appreciation to Father Nick for his prayers, visits and support, and to the entire staff of the Windsor Medical Center for their compassionate care and loving support.
