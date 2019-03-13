|
Roger R. Shook
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with services to follow at 11, Rev. Dr. Nichholas Gamvas officiating. Internment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Roger requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Preservation Fund of his and Beth's beloved St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church (251 25th St. NW, 44709).
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
