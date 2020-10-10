1/1
Roger Richard Wilhelm
1937 - 2020
Roger Richard Wilhelm

82, of Canal Fulton passed away on October 7, 2020 after battling multiple health issues for the past year. He was born to parents Charles and Ethel Wilhelm on October 8, 1937, in Lewisville, Ohio. Roger graduated from Northwest High School. He was an Army veteran and retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. After his retirement he continued to work part time at Fulton Hardware.

Roger was married to Hollis Wilhelm in 1964 who survives him. He is also survived by sisters, Marjorie Blair and Patty (Tom) Gindlesberger and children Lisa (Terry) Brewer, Robert (Wendi) Wilhelm, Steve (Cheryl) Remenaric and Scott Remenaric. Roger had eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Beatrice.

Roger was an avid Northwest sports fan and supporter throughout his life, he could be found at most all Northwest Football, Basketball and Wrestling games and tournaments. He was inducted into the Northwest Wrestling Hall of Fame. Roger was also a member of the Canal Fulton Lions Club and Canal Fulton United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY, October 13, 2020, 11:00 am at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial with military honors at Clinton Cemetery. Calling hours Monday, October 12th from 5pm to 7pm and also on Tuesday from 10am to 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canal Fulton United Methodist Church, 363 Cherry St. W., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2020.
